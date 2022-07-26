Janney Capital Management LLC Takes $309,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

