Jarvis Network Market Cap Tops $463,205.91 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $463,205.91 and $3,955.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,877.18 or 1.00061633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003538 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00125320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00029538 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.