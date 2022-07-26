JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.54) to GBX 735 ($8.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.41) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 195 ($2.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 509.38 ($6.14).

JD traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 138.90 ($1.67). The company had a trading volume of 5,305,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a market capitalization of £7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,984.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 146.40. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

