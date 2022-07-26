Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Increased by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 28,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

