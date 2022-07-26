John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp comprises 1.6% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.13. 13,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

