John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Takes $351,000 Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,427 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Farmers National Banc at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $286,717.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,507.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,717.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,953 shares of company stock worth $2,728,286. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FMNB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. 622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,595. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $530.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $48.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

