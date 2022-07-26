JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on YY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JOYY from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JOYY from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $26.33 on Friday. JOYY has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

JOYY Announces Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JOYY will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is -220.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in JOYY by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 2,178.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.