JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VEOEY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.50 ($37.24) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.