JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 730 ($8.80) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.19) to GBX 941 ($11.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 941.20 ($11.34).

Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 2.9 %

LON HWDN opened at GBX 654.20 ($7.88) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 634.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 726.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 572 ($6.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 985.80 ($11.88).

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Howden Joinery Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.59), for a total value of £850,637.52 ($1,024,864.48). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.59), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,024,864.48). Also, insider Paul Hayes bought 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 631 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £1,804.66 ($2,174.29). Insiders have purchased a total of 335 shares of company stock valued at $210,694 in the last ninety days.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Featured Stories

