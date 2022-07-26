JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,813 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPUS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.56. 13,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,404. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $88.39 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39.

