Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.49

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

