Keep Network Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $139.80 million and approximately $473,884.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,885.45 or 0.99985140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003482 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00124709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00029271 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 842,413,603 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

