KeeperDAO (ROOK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.35 Million

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $18.35 million and $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,109.72 or 1.00005186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003625 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00125865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com.

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

