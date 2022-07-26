KeyCorp Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $24.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PINS opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 493,378 shares of company stock worth $8,826,687. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

