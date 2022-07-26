Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Keyera from C$36.50 to C$34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. CIBC cut their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.69.

Keyera Price Performance

Keyera stock opened at C$31.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$26.34 and a 12 month high of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.10.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9058412 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.69%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

