KeyFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $75.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. KeyFi has a market cap of $300,234.10 and approximately $75.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.