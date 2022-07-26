KeyFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $75.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. KeyFi has a market cap of $300,234.10 and approximately $75.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017150 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.
KeyFi Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
Buying and Selling KeyFi
Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.