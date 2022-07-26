KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.