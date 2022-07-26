KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,947 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $214,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.6 %

KKR opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

