KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,451. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a current ratio of 409.61.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 28.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

