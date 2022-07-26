Klaytn Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Klaytn has a market cap of $721.82 million and $51.65 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001159 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,961,906,611 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.