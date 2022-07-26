Klever Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.07 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Klever has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $33.07 million and $2.06 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io.

Klever Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.