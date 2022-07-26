Knightscope, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 26th (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Knightscope’s (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 26th. Knightscope had issued 2,236,619 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $22,366,190 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of KSCP opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26. Knightscope has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSCP. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Knightscope in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Knightscope in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Knightscope in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

