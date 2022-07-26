Kommunitas (KOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $462,417.00

Kommunitas (KOM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kommunitas has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $462,417.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017368 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031639 BTC.
Kommunitas Profile
Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.
