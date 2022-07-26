Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Up 3.5%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 37,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,457,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €26.50 ($27.04) to €21.30 ($21.73) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.16) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 230,102 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,008.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 82,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
