Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Up 3.5%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 37,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,457,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €26.50 ($27.04) to €21.30 ($21.73) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.16) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 230,102 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,008.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 82,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

