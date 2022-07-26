Kroger (NYSE:KR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 152,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,310,147 shares.The stock last traded at $44.43 and had previously closed at $45.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.