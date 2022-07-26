Kryptomon (KMON) Hits Market Cap of $2.42 Million

Kryptomon (KMON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.42 million and $50,706.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Kryptomon coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017444 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031687 BTC.
Kryptomon Profile
Kryptomon's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.
Kryptomon Coin Trading
