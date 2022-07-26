KUN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $471.00 (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, KUN has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00017452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a total market capitalization of $7,300.44 and approximately $471.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000307 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.