L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $226.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

