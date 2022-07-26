Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.29 per share, with a total value of $50,803.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,872.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

