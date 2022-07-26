Lamden (TAU) Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $51,632.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.