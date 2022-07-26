Lattice Token Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $14.02 million and approximately $216,133.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lattice Token has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00031800 BTC.
Lattice Token Profile
Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange.
