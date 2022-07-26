Lattice Token Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lattice Token has a market cap of $14.02 million and $216,133.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00031800 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange.

Lattice Token Coin Trading

