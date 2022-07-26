LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 26.28%.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $172.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LCNB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other LCNB news, Director William H. Kaufman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,508. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $117,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LCNB in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

