LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €90.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($91.84) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($90.51) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($137.65) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($161.22) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock traded down €1.28 ($1.31) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €85.90 ($87.65). 166,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of €86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €100.52. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

