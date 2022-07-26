Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Shares Up 30.8%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 30.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

About Legacy Education Alliance

(Get Rating)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.