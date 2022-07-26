Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 180 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 66,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,947. The company has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.78 and a 200-day moving average of $168.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.