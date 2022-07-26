Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Is High-Yield Whirlpool A Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.