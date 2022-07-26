Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 67,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,184. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

