Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,629 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $86.94. 64,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,898. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

