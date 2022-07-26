Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $564,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,876 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

AT&T Trading Down 1.1 %

T traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. 717,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,476,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

