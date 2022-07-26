Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 49.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,288. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

