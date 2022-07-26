Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 508 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $10.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.24. The company had a trading volume of 745,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,956. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average is $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.10.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

