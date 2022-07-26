Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,000 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.53.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM traded down $5.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.36. The stock had a trading volume of 41,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,480. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.35. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $404.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

