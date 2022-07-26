Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.