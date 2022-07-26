LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $520,885. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LendingClub by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $4,804,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

