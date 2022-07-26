Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Position Boosted by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,597,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,475 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $50,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $97,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Insider Transactions at Leslie's

Leslie's Stock Down 3.4 %

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. 60,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,921. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

