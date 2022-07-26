Lethean 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $76,292.00 and $1.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,864.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.60 or 0.06588274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00024235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00251089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00114352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00705738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.69 or 0.00554478 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

