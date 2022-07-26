Leuthold Group LLC Buys 1,286 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EMXC stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

