Leuthold Group LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 80,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Shares of ACGL opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

