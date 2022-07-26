Leuthold Group LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AA. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 27.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

